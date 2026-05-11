Defiant Vinesh says she won't take "sanyaas" from wrestling

Vinesh was declared ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking tournament here by the WFI until disciplinary proceedings against her are complete. But she arrived here on Monday, insisting that she is eligible to take part in the event.

"What do you expect me to do? Shall I take sanyaas and stay away? Accept defeat? So that their conspiracy against me succeeds? He wants that I leave wrestling, I get tired, I join hands and leave. Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan, his team, all those who have control, who have power," Vinesh told reporters after meeting the WFI officials.

The 31-year-old two-time World Championships medallist said she was being punished for raising her voice against the WFI officials. She also questioned the language used against her (by the WFI officials) and said she did not feel safe despite representing the country at the highest level.