Defiant Dinusha earns epic draw for Sri Lanka

Dinusha, who faced 264 balls over 420 minutes, was Lanka’s Superman with an invisible cape, registering his third hundred of the series and his fourth 50-plus score in as many innings.

Dinusha faced as many as 722 balls and batted 1139 minutes over the course of the two-match series.

The 25-year-old also became the only third batter to score twin hundreds in a Test match where his team followed on, joining India’s Vijay Hazare and Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower in an elite club.

This statistical marvel enabled Lanka to end their second innings at 429 for nine declared for an overall lead of 216 runs, and at that point the players shook their hands, signalling the stalemate.