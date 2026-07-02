Defending champions MRC continues its run

CHENNAI: Right-arm pacer CV Achyuth was at his incredible best, with figures of 5/51, helping the defending champions, MRC ‘A’ to innings and eight run win on Wednesday here in first-division cricket.
SKM CC’s Ganesh Moorthi too picked up figures of 6/21, with Singam Puli’s left-arm spinner Mathivanan scalping ten wickets in the clash.
Brief Scores: Young Stars CC 396 in 93 overs drew with Sea Hawks 219/9 in 130 overs (Mokit Hariharan 64 no), Sea Hawks 2 (13); Young Stars 2 (10);
SKM CC 322 in 118.2 overs beats Globe Trotters 148 & 62 (Ganesh Moorthi 6/21), SKM CC 6 (8), Trotters 0 (3);
Jolly Rovers 186 & 214 in 79.2 overs (Mathivanan 6/81) beats Singam Puli 176 & 170 in 60 overs (DT Chandrasekar 6/86), Rovers 6 (12) ; Singam Puli 0 (7);
Vijay CC 503/7 decl drew with Grand Slam 369 in 125.3 overs (Vignesh Iyer 77; Sai Kishore 3/104), Vijay 5 (22) ; Grand Slam 1 (13);
Pristine 325 & 168/3 in 32 overs (Deeban Lingesh 68no) drew with Nelson 340 in 98.2 overs (Robin Bist 88; Rithik Easwaran 81); Nelson 5 (12) ; Pristine 1 (8);
Swaraj 187 & 173 in 82.2 overs (Himalaya 40; Achyuth 5/51) lost to MRC ‘A’ 368/8 decl, MRC ‘A’ 6 (18); Swaraj 0 (12)