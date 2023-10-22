Defending champions Japan arrive in India ahead of Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

RANCHI: The defending champions Japan Women's Hockey Team arrived in Ranchi on Sunday morning for the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Japan were accorded a warm welcome at the Birsa Munda Airport.

In the highly anticipated championship, which will take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5, Japan is set to face formidable opponents including Malaysia, China, Korea, Thailand, and hosts India, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The stage is set for a thrilling exhibition of sporting prowess, where these Asian powerhouses will collide in a spectacular showcase of skill, determination, and unwavering passion for the game.

Japan will be up against Malaysia in the tournament opener on October 27.

It is worth noting that Japan has a history of success in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, having clinched the title in both the 2013 and 2021 editions of this prestigious competition. Japan also finished as runners-up in 2010, while in 2011 and 2016, they finished third in the tournament.

Japan's sights are now firmly set on defending their hard-earned Women's Asian Champions Trophy title.

Speaking on the team's preparation for the tournament, Japan's Captain Yuri said, "We are thoroughly prepared for this tournament and deeply moved by the warm welcome we have received in Ranchi, which serves as a tremendous source of motivation."

"While we have faced the participating teams in recent Asian Games, we have elevated our game and crafted distinct strategies. Our team dynamics have evolved, and we anticipate that all these improvements will be visible during this competition. Moreover, our team's hard work and unity are our greatest strengths, and we are ready to give our all for our country. Our objective is to emerge as the top team in this tournament and defend the elusive title," she added.