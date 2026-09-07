Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz look to reach the US Open quarterfinals

The top-ranked Sabalenka leads off against Taylor Townsend at Arthur Ashe Stadium in their first career meeting. Alcaraz, seeded second behind Alexander Zverev and playing his first tournament back following a wrist injury, follows against No. 20 Tommy Paul.

Townsend and Paul are among the 10 Americans to reach the men's and women's round of 16. That is the most in the fourth round at any Grand Slam in nearly a quarter-century, dating to the 2002 US Open, when there were 11.

The five US men — Paul, Ben Shelton, Learner Tien, Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen — are the most at a major since eight in 1995 at Flushing Meadows.