Defending champion Vondrousova suffers shock first-round exit

LONDON: Marketa Vondrousova’s Wimbledon title defence came to an early end as she fell to a surprise first-round defeat by Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The Czech became the first unseeded player to win the women’s singles trophy when she triumphed against Ons Jabeur in last year’s final.

But Vondrousova’s game was riddled with unforced errors and double faults as the 25-year-old opened proceedings with a lacklustre performance on Centre Court.

World number 83 Bouzas Maneiro, 21, took advantage on Tuesday to win 6-4, 6-2 for her first Grand Slam victory.

It is the first time since 1994, when Steffi Graf lost to Lori McNeil, that the women’s defending champion has lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

“I am really happy, I think this is one of the most important moments in my life, in my career,” said Bouzas Maneiro.

“This is the most beautiful tournament I have played in my life so thank you to everyone who came to watch the match.”

Vondrousova’s early exit means there will be a different women’s singles champion for a seventh consecutive year.

Serena Williams was the last player to successfully defend the Venus Rosewater Dish, winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

Murray playing only doubles after back surgery

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will play only doubles at his last appearance at the All England Club following his withdrawal from singles on Tuesday, just over a week after back surgery.

The 37-year-old Murray pulled out of the singles competition hours before he was supposed to play Tomas Machac on Centre Court.

“Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year,” his management team said in a statement.

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

Murray had surgery on June 22 to remove a cyst from his spinal cord.

Murray has said he wants to retire after the Paris Olympics, which start later this month.

He has dealt with injuries in recent years, including a bad hip that required two procedures.

Murray stopped playing during a second-round match at the grass-court tournament at Queen’s Club in London last month because he was having trouble walking. He later explained that the cyst was compressing a nerve in his back and leaving his right leg numb.

Murray owns three major championships: The US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. His 2013 title made him the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles in 77 years.

He reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is the only player with two consecutive tennis gold medals in Olympic singles. He won at London in 2012 — when the Summer Games matches were at the All England Club — and at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.