Defending champion Sinner beats Rune to reach quarter-finals

MELBOURNE: Jannik Sinner battled through illness and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday but the physical demands of Grand Slam tennis proved too much for French veteran Gael Monfils and American teenager Learner Tien.

Iga Swiatek was in excellent shape as she continued her bid for a maiden title at Melbourne Park and sixth major by downing lucky loser Eva Lys 6-0, 6-1, but Elena Rybakina could not shake off a back problem and fell 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to Madison Keys.

Monfils, 38, was forced to retire with his own back issue while trailing American young gun Ben Shelton 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 1-0, ending an inspired run at the year’s first Grand Slam after his Auckland triumph.

The stifling heat did not help defending champion Sinner when he started struggling physically in the second set of his fourth-round clash with Dane Holger Rune on a steamy afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed did not want to go into detail on what was ailing him but admitted to having dizzy spells before a lengthy medical timeout in the third set that proved a turning point in his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

“I wasn’t feeling really well,” said 23-year-old Sinner, who equalled the Italian record set by Nicky Pietrangeli by reaching his 10th Grand Slam quarter-final.

Sinner will next face home hope Alex de Minaur after he beat rising American Alex Michelsen 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-3 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Unseeded Lorenzo Sonego made it two Italians in the quarter-finals when he defeated hobbling 19-year-old American qualifier Tien 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, having also taken out Brazilian young gun Joao Fonseca in the second round.

Tien, who was bidding to become the youngest man to reach the quarters since Goran Ivanisevic did it as a 17-year-old in 1989, stretched his strapped right thigh after a double fault and never looked comfortable physically.

Ivanisevic was part of Rybakina’s team at Melbourne Park with her coach Stefano Vukov banned for the tournament by the WTA for a potential code of conduct breach.

The former Wimbledon champion said it was hardly an ideal situation and she was still feeling a back issue but was making no excuses after her loss to Keys in a roller-coaster match on Margaret Court Arena.

Keys was delighted to be back in the last eight at Melbourne a decade after the first of her two runs to the semi-finals.

“It’s hard to believe that it was 10 years ago,” she said.

Keys will next play a familiar foe in Elina Svitolina, who brought a “little light” to war-torn Ukraine by beating Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 in the opening singles match.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian was 4-1 down in the first set but rallied for a comfortable victory before writing the message “the Spirit of Ukraine” on the camera before she left the court.