Defending champ Djokovic eyes 24th major title

LONDON: Novak Djokovic is not resting on his laurels after creating the all-time men’s record with his 23rd Grand Slam title as the Serb said that he is eyeing his 24th major at Wimbledon, where he is the defending champion.

Djokovic went past Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 Slams when he won the French Open last month. Though his Spanish rival will not be challenging for titles for the next few months due to injury, Djokovic has no plans to put his feet up and relax. The 36-year-old won the last four Wimbledon crowns and is one shy of tying Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles at the All England Club.

He also sits just one Grand Slam behind Margaret Court, who won a record 24 major crowns. “I do not feel more relaxed, to be honest. I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis,” Djokovic, who will begin his title defence against 67th-ranked Pedro Cachin of Argentina on Monday, told reporters. “As long as there is that drive, I know that I am able to compete at the highest level. If that goes down, then I guess I will have to face probably different circumstances and have a different approach,” he added. “So far, there is still the drive.

A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needed to be done.” Djokovic will come into Wimbledon as the second seed with 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz now the World No.1 after the latter’s first title on grass at Queen’s recently. Swiatek on a mission Women’s World No.1 Iga Swiatek is on a mission to improve her modest record on grass courts and said that she had gone back to basics in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Swiatek won the US Open in 2022 and secured her second consecutive French Open crown last month. While the 22-year-old has had success on hard courts and clay, she is yet to win a tournament on grass and get past the Round-of-16 at Wimbledon. While much of the focus will understandably be on Swiatek and second seed Aryna Sabalenka, as well as the likes of Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, defending champion Elena Rybakina is expected to quietly go about her business.