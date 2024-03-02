‘Defending Asian Champions Trophy title crucial’

NEW DELHI: Indian men’s hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh feels that the Asian Champions Trophy triumph last year was the perfect impetus for his side to achieve greater heights and defending the title will be an important step in becoming the best in the world.

Since emerging victorious in the Asian Champions Trophy last year, the Indian hockey team went on to win the Asian Games and directly qualify for the Paris Olympics while also putting up a good show in the home leg of the FIH Pro League. The next edition of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy will take place in Hulunbuir City, China from September 8 to 17.

“Coming back from behind to win the tournament was a special feeling, and looking back, I feel the team used that game as a springboard to reach greater heights,” Hardik was quoted as saying. “There is no doubt that we are looking forward to playing in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and defending our title,” the midfielder added.