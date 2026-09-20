Deepika scores 8 goals as Indian maul Uzbekistan 19-0 in women's hockey

It was expected to be a one-sided affair and it turned out exactly that way as Uzbekistan defence had no answer to India's relentless attacks.

The gulf between the two sides was quite evidently visible on the turf as it was raining goals for India from the start.

For India, Deepika (8th, 22nd, 25th, 33rd, 36th, 38th, 41st, 54th minutesl) led the goal glut, while Lalremsiami (7th), Ishika (11th, 42nd, 54th), Baljeet Kaur (12th), Neha (18th), Navneet Kaur (23rd, 45th),

Lalthantluangi (43rd, 51st), and Sakshi Rana (43rd) were the other goal getters in the lop-sided contest.

India will play Indonesia in their next match on Monday.

India, who are the second highest-ranked side in the competition, toyed with the Uzbek defence to pump in as many as eight goals in the first half.

The match was completely a one-sided contest and the level of skills between the two sides was quite evidently visible.

It all began when Lalremsiami scored a field goal from close range before doubled the lead a minute later.