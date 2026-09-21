Deepika, Rutuja, Navneet score hat-tricks to power India to 17-1 win over Indonesia

The 22-year-old Deepika (8th, 28th, 40th minutes), who scored eight goals in India's 19-0 drubbing of Uzbekistan in the lung-opener, converted three penalty corners, while Rutuja (15th, 20th, 38th) found the net thrice from field play.

Navneet's goals came in the 35th, 56th and 57th minutes.

In addition, Sunelita Toppo (11th, 30th), Lalremsiami (12th, 16th) and Sakshi Rana (25th, 57th), scored a brace each while skipper Salima Tete (35th) Ishika Chaudhary (36th) also found the net once.

Indonesia's solitary goal was scored by Innes Aditiya in the 32nd minute.

India will next take on Thailand on Wednesday.

After the resounding 19-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan on Sunday, the Indians made a steady start.

India had the first chance in the fourth minute in the form of a penalty stroke but Navneet's attempt was saved by the Indonesia goalkeeper.

It was Deepika who gave India the lead by converting a penalty corner in the eighth minute.