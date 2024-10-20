Deeksha to represent India at ISF Bahrain

CHENNAI: After her double gold-medal victory at the CM Trophy on Saturday, it was announced that Deeksha Sivakumar from Chennai will represent India at the International School Foundation (ISF) - World School Games 2024 in Bahrain.

The tournament will start on October 23 and conclude on October 31.

Deeksha will compete under the banner of the ISSO board and TIPS School, Chennai, in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 100m backstroke events.

Earlier this year, Deeksha broke an 11-year-old state record in the 100m freestyle event in selections and was part of the record-breaking team that won gold at the Senior Aquatics Championship in Mangalore.