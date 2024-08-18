Deeksha breaks state record, qualifies for Senior Nationals

CHENNAI: Khelo India Youth Games medallist Deeksha Sivakumar has broken an 11-year-old state swimming record in the 100m freestyle event, previously held by AV Jayaveena. She bettered the old record of 1:59s with a finish time of 1:33s to clinch the gold medal and get selected to represent Tamil Nadu in multiple events at the upcoming Senior Nationals Aquatic Championship 2024 which is slated to take place from September 10th to 13th at the International Swimming Complex, Yemmekere, Mangalore.

Additionally, she won gold in the 50m backstroke event and silver medals in both the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events. This will be her third appearance at the Senior Nationals. Having won a medal in the relay event last year, she is expected to improve her individual performance in the upcoming competition.