Deeban’s brilliant ton goes in vain

CHENNAI: A brilliant century by K Deeban Lingesh went in vain as Jeppiaar Engineering lost to RKM Vivekananda in the semi-finals of the YNOT Studios – TNCA inter-college invitational cricket tournament.

Batting first, RKM scored 281. In reply, Jeppiaar was bowled out for 250 with more than two overs remaining. Lingesh smacked 103 (82b, 8x4, 7x6) but that wasn’t enough to take his team over the finish line.

K Deeban Lingesh

BRIEF SCORES: RKM Vivekananda 281 in 48.1 overs (M Vishal 43, AB Dhiyash 39, S Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 64, P Nirmal Kumar 48, TD Lokesh Raj 3/56) bt Jeppiaar Engineering 250 in 47.5 overs (Pranav Kumar 37, V Bhuvaneshwar 34, K Deeban Lingesh 103, V Sanjeev Kumar 4/33); Gurunanak 319/7 in 50 overs (Anirudh Krishnan 44, S Ajay Kumar 88, S Ganesh 91, S Sanjay 3/39) bt SRM IST Potheri 316/7 in 50 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 85, S Ply Avinash 52, BR Munishwar 96)