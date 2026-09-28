Decoding Eras: Kohli scales 'Mount 15K' quicker than Tendulkar but comparisons unfair

The answer may not be as simple as the statistics suggest because the 50-over game that Tendulkar played for over two decades was very different in its rules and texture.

Kohli and Tendulkar are both geniuses, both are unique for the times that they ruled and hence not comparable by mere number-crunching.

But is Kohli a bigger phenomenon than Tendulkar in ODIs? In some cases yes but such a comparison can never be linear.

But both of them have a couple of landmarks to their credit, which are unlikely to be touched by anyone else in near future.

Kohli's number of hundreds, which is 55 and still counting, and Tendulkar's quantum of runs, 18,426. Kohli has 15080 runs to his credit in the format and it is virtually impossible for him to surpass Tendulkar given the dwindling ODI count in the calendar.