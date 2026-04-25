DC's Lungi Ngidi stable, to be discharged shortly from hospital

The South African was taken off the ground in an ambulance after he nastily banged his head into the ground while attempting a catch. He was rushed to Max Hospital, Pusa Road, here for medical examination.

The IPL said that the 30-year-old right-arm pacer complained of headache and neck pain, but he is currently "stable".

“Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team’s match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain,” IPL said on X.

“Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute,” it added.