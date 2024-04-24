DC Academy kids enjoy unforgettable outing at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead IPL 2024 clash against GT

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals on Tuesday welcomed the DC Academy kids to watch their team in the training session ahead of their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

As many as 300 DC Academy kids enjoyed an unforgettable experience when they were given the opportunity to watch Rishabh Pant & Co. train from close quarters for their next match, as per the media release by the DC franchise. They also interacted with the Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly in the stands.

The young players also got a chance to watch opener David Warner's free-flowing stroke play and young Aussie batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's colossal sixes in the nets.

Started with an objective of identifying and grooming cricketing talent, the Delhi Capitals Academy has centres across India. Yash Dhull and Anuj Rawat are proud DC Academy Prodigies who have been currently featuring in the IPL.

Delhi-based franchise lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

The Capitals stand in eighth place on the IPL 2024 table with six points after winning three of eight games.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk.