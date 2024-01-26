Day of gold rush for TN on Thursday; State now at 2nd spot

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu basketball teams completed a grand double in Coimbatore while the hosts also clinched two silver medals from the shooting arena at the Guru Nanak College to consolidate its third position on the medals tally in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

The girls and boys’ basketball teams lived up to their favourites tag with the girl fighting back in the second half to beat Punjab 70-66 while the boys staved off late challenge from Rajasthan to win 86-85.

After today’s showing, Tamil Nadu has now crossed the half century of medals which includes 19 gold, 10 silver and 23 bronze.

A sizeable crowd had come to support Tamil Nadu’s basketball teams at the PSG Medical College Stadium in Coimbatore expecting its teams to win the titles. But the girls’ team struggled to find their rhythm in the first half and trailed 22-40.

However, with the crowd getting behind them, skipper Arima Sundaram, Deepthi and Sanjana started finding their range and the hosts not only managed to fight back but also took a 53-49 lead at the end of the third quarter. They then held their nerves to stave off Punjab and set the stage for a grand double.

The boys final was a close affair with Rajasthan keeping pace with their opponents and then raised the tempo in the final quarter. With just a point separating the two teams with half a second left, Tamil Nadu players defended steadfastly and kick off the celebrations.

TN wins gold in High Jump

Alice Deva Prasanna won the gold in medal in the girls high jump event on Thursday with compatriot Brinda A winning the silver and Amandeep Kaur bagging bronze. J Gokul Pandiyan of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal in the boys 200m race.

200m gold for Tamil Nadu

Abinaya Rajarajan won the gold for the host in the 200m run by clocking 24.85s, Siya Sawant won the silver and Tahura Khatun won bronze for Maharashtra and West Bengal respectively.

Tamil Nadu’s Dhesikha V, Akslin, Abinaya Rajarajan and Ansilin won the gold for TN in the 1000m girls sprint medley race.

Tamil Nadu’s Nithyaprakash, Sharan, Anten Sanjay and Gokul Pandiyan won the gold medal in 1000m medley relay boys event.