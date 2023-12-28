Dawn of a new era for women’s football in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, Sethu FC, the trailblazer of women’s football in Tamil Nadu, announced a transformative partnership with Everrenew Energy Private Limited – India’s fast growing renewable energy company.

With an unwavering focus on Tamil Nadu’s footballing landscape, Sethu FC has been a beacon of hope, clinching the Indian Women’s League (IWL) in 2018-19, reaching the finals in 2021-22, and securing a semi-finalist position in 2022-23. The club’s mission extends beyond victories on the field; it is deeply rooted in empowering local talent and providing a pathway for aspiring players to shine at the regional and national levels.

“Sethu FC has always been about more than just football; it’s about transforming lives and providing a platform for dreams to flourish. Our partnership with Everrenew Energy Private Limited is a testament to our shared vision of empowering individuals through sport,” said Seeni Mohaideen, President of Sethu FC.

This legacy is evident in the current squad, comprising 30 players, where around six players from Tamil Nadu, nurtured through the ranks of Sethu FC, currently represent the national team and play for different IWL clubs. The outstanding achievement of winning the IWL serves as the stepping stone, qualifying the team for the prestigious AFC Women’s Club Championship—an ambitious target that Sethu FC aims to achieve with the generous support of Everrenew.

While the primary focus remains on nurturing local talent, Sethu FC strategically includes three foreign players within the maximum limit allowed. Two players from Nepal, integral members of the Nepal national team, bring an international flair to the team. Additionally, a player from Kenya adds a dynamic edge to the squad, creating a unique blend of skills and experiences.