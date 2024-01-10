David Warner likely to play T20Is against West Indies over ILT20

SYDNEY: Australia's chair of selectors, George Bailey, believes that David Warner will play the three-match T20I series against the West Indies despite the series overlapping with the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament, where he is signed to captain the Dubai Capitals. Warner plans to participate in the ILT20, which begins on January 20, shortly after the home and away phase of the Big Bash League (BBL) is over. The ILT20 runs till February 18, however, the three T20Is versus the West Indies begin on February 9 and end on February 13.

It was expected that Warner would miss those matches in order to participate in the full ILT20, despite still having a Cricket Australia contract, and would return for the following series against New Zealand in New Zealand, which begins on February 21.

However, Bailey confirmed that Warner will be selected for the West Indies series and will be expected to participate.

"He'll be part of those T20 matches at the back end of the summer and in New Zealand as well," Bailey was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Bailey opined that CA-contracted players, including Warner, are expected to play for Australia if picked and will not be granted NOCs to play in other leagues at the same time.

"I think that's the same with all our Australian contracted players. If they're going to be selected in a squad then they're available. If they're not then it depends on what sort of domestic cricket responsibilities they have," the former Australia skipper asserted. "So I think [Warner] had flagged that as potentially one of the reasons why he has made the decision to retire from one-day cricket but we're still really excited about what he can provide for that T20 team and hoping he can add one more major trophy to his cabinet," the former right-hand batter added.