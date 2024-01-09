David Miller reveals his ideal batting position ahead of T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN: South Africa batter David Miller picked his preferred spot in the Proteas T20 World Cup setup as well as what they need to do as a team in order to enjoy a successful tournament. South Africa recently ended up playing a 1-1 draw in a three-match T20I series against India. As the Proteas continue to gear up and fine-tune their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Miller revealed number four as the spot he would like to bat on.

"I would look to bat on the number 4 spot. We underperformed as a batting unit, but we still got to the semi-finals. It is important to put up big runs and put up big performances," Miller told ANI. The southpaw has displayed blistering form for the Proteas in last year's World Cup. Miller made history by smashing the first-ever century by a Proteas batter in an ICC Cricket World Cup knockout match.

Miller accomplished this milestone during the semifinal match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Miller walked in at 24/4 and smashed a memorable century despite all odds. He scored 101 runs in 116 balls.

His knock consisted of eight fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 87. His valiant effort overtook Faf Du Plessis's 82-run knock against New Zealand in the 2015 Cricket World Cup semifinal as the best score by a South African in WC knockouts. Miller's century is also only the third century by a South African in an ICC event knockout match.

Earlier, Herschelle Gibbs had made 116* against India in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2002. Jacques Kallis also made 113* against Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the 1998 Champions Trophy. Miller will be participating in the SA20 as the skipper of Paarl Royals. The tournament will kick off on Wednesday.