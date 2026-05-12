Danke Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona now have an identity

"We often say that football gives you a big family. To me, Flick is like a father," said Raphinha after the clash against Madrid.

It wasn’t a normal day either for Flick, who had lost his father just hours before kick-off. If he walked away from the team back home, it would have been a completely understandable situation but what Flick did was bravery, he not just stood his ground but led his team to a very convincing win at Camp Nou, in front of 60,000 people.

"My mum called to tell me that my dad had passed away. I have a good relationship with the players, and I wanted to tell them. It’s not easy to speak on a day like today. But the players’ reaction has been spectacular. I’m very proud because everyone feels part of this and is connected. It’s difficult for me to talk about this today, but I’m happy. Thank you,” Flick said.

“They gave everything today. I am proud of the fans. It is amazing [to win] in this stadium and in an El Clasico against Real Madrid, to win La Liga. It was not easy. Everyone thought we could win this, but Real is a fantastic team. We played really good and made the goals in the right moment,” Flick said.

It is what the Barcelona team lacked in the years preceding Xavi era; there wasn’t a clear personality in the team, it was all about one of the greatest players in world football, Lionel Messi saving the team week after week. Flick’s team isn’t about an individual, yes, Lamine Yamal is perhaps the most influential player on the team but even without him, the German proved that his team could pack a real punch.