Danke Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona now have an identity

CHENNAI: For a team that has a rich history, FC Barcelona were unidentifiable for a long period of the recent years, leaving them way behind the other European clubs.
But now that’s changed, and the driving force behind it, Mister Hans-Dieter Flick. Normally, the 61-year-old is almost emotionless on the field, be it the time when his Bayern side were 8-2 up against Barcelona or the time when he led Bayern to the club’s second-ever treble.
However, at Barcelona, it is completely different, as one could see on May 11, when he helped his side wrap up another league title at home turf against arch-rivals, Real Madrid after a 2-0 win. You could see that Flick was almost on the verge of crying, you could see how everyone around him were almost celebrating with him like familia.
"We often say that football gives you a big family. To me, Flick is like a father," said Raphinha after the clash against Madrid.
It wasn’t a normal day either for Flick, who had lost his father just hours before kick-off. If he walked away from the team back home, it would have been a completely understandable situation but what Flick did was bravery, he not just stood his ground but led his team to a very convincing win at Camp Nou, in front of 60,000 people.
"My mum called to tell me that my dad had passed away. I have a good relationship with the players, and I wanted to tell them. It’s not easy to speak on a day like today. But the players’ reaction has been spectacular. I’m very proud because everyone feels part of this and is connected. It’s difficult for me to talk about this today, but I’m happy. Thank you,” Flick said.
“They gave everything today. I am proud of the fans. It is amazing [to win] in this stadium and in an El Clasico against Real Madrid, to win La Liga. It was not easy. Everyone thought we could win this, but Real is a fantastic team. We played really good and made the goals in the right moment,” Flick said.
It is what the Barcelona team lacked in the years preceding Xavi era; there wasn’t a clear personality in the team, it was all about one of the greatest players in world football, Lionel Messi saving the team week after week. Flick’s team isn’t about an individual, yes, Lamine Yamal is perhaps the most influential player on the team but even without him, the German proved that his team could pack a real punch.
You won’t see a single head hanging down on the pitch anymore, not a single soul that isn’t sprinting around like a hare, chasing around the opposition right from the goal kick. It is evident that Flick’s side is going to press the opposition, no matter the situation, whether they are already 6-0 in the game or 2-2.
And it really doesn’t matter whether you are a 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski or a 36-year-old Wojciech Szczesny, who has to adapt himself as a ball-playing goalkeeper. You are all playing for one cause: FC Barcelona. Flick has done it all without a lot of major transfers, signing just Joan Garcia for 25 million euros, Roony Bardghji for 2.5 million, Marcus Rashford and Joao Cancelo on loan deals.
With players like Xavi Espart, Jofre Torrents, Tommy Marques, Hamza Abdelkarim (on loan from Al Ahly) all in the Atletic squad, expect them to play prominent roles under Flick in the near future.
Flick hasn’t also been afraid to change up his identity at times, using a slightly tweaked high line in the 2025/26 season, and converting Gerard Martin into a full-time centre back, a technical tweak that’s worked like a charm. Unlike previous years, he also has used his substitutes perfectly, often bringing in someone like Frankie de Jong or Ronald Araujo to slow down the game.
Or when he brought on Lewandowski in the final ten minutes to create an aerial threat, like in the clash against Atletico Madrid. Flick’s adaptability has certainly transformed Barcelona for the good, and given that he’s going to be around for a few more years, be aware of the Blaugranas regaining their ground as European giants.