Dallas Open: Paul to face off Shelton in semis clash

DALLAS: America Tommy Paul on Friday overcame German Dominik Koepfer in a hard-fought quarter-final clash, winning 7-5, 6-3 to inch one step closer to his second ATP Tour trophy at the Dallas Open.

The match was marked by intense exchanges and five breaks of serve in the first set alone. However, it was the second-seeded Paul who managed to secure a crucial break at love in the 11th game, giving him the edge in the set. Known for his ability to capitalize on opportunities, Paul capitalized on Koepfer's second serves and showcased exceptional court coverage throughout the match.

Despite letting slip a 40-0 lead in the final game, Paul closed the one-hour, 28-minute contest on his fifth match point.

Next up for Paul is an all-American semi-final showdown against Ben Shelton, who displayed remarkable resilience in his quarter-final match against Jordan Thompson. Shelton, the third seed, fought back from a set down to secure a hard-fought victory 7(2), 6-4, 6-4 victory against Jordan Thompson, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Paul.

Meanwhile, Marcos Giron delivered an impressive upset by defeating top seed Frances Tiafoe in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. Giron's commanding performance earned him his first Top 20 win since October 2023, and he now sets his sights on the semi-finals where he will face fourth seed Adrian Mannarino.

In the other quarter-final matchup, Mannarino secured his spot with a solid performance against James Duckworth 6-2, 3-1, who was forced to retire due to injury. With both Paul and Giron aiming to continue their winning momentum, and Shelton and Mannarino eager to claim victory, the stage is set for an exhilarating conclusion to the Dallas Open.