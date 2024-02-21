Dabang Delhi to face Patna Pirates; Gujarat takes on Haryana Steelers

PANCHKULA: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Eliminators were decided following Haryana Steelers’ loss to Puneri Paltan in Panchkula on Monday. Dabang Delhi KC will take on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, while the Haryana Steelers will face off against Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs will be held from February 26 to March 1.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table topper in semi-final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in semi-final 2 on February 28. Puneri and Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the semi-finals. However, their final spots in the standings are yet to be confirmed with Puneri set to take on UP Yoddhas in their last league stage match on Wednesday.

Speaking about taking on Gujarat in Eliminator 2, Haryana head coach Manpreet Singh said, “We’ve defeated Gujarat Giants in both of our league-stage encounters. But it depends on how both teams play on the day. We’ll definitely try to replicate our performance in the Eliminator match and try to win the match.”

Haryana captain Jaideep Dahiya expressed, “It doesn’t mean that if we defeated them twice we’ll surely win the third one as well. We have to play well and whichever team performs well will win. We’ll correct our mistakes from our last match before our Eliminator match.”

Meanwhile, Puneri head coach BC Ramesh has his eyes on the top spot following their victory against the Steelers, “It was important to win this match because we lost the previous game against them earlier in the season. We gave the new boys a chance and they won the game, which is very good. This game was an important win in the race for the top spot.”

Telugu Titans, U Mumba play thrilling tie

U Mumba and Telugu Titans ended their campaign on a thrilling note as they shared points in a gripping 45-45 draw. Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat was the top performer of the game with 14 raid points, while U Mumba’s Amirmohammad Zafardanesh finished with 11 points.

Titans took time to get off the blocks as it needed 6 minutes for its first tackle point, which was followed by a fantastic multi-point raid from Pawan that reduced U Mumba to 2 men. However, it failed to capitalize on the momentum as SUPER TACKLES from Sombir and Guman Singh took U Mumba to an 11-7 lead in the 10th minute.

Pawan struck again a minute later with another multi-point raid, which steered Titans to the 1st ALL OUT and a slender lead at 13-12 in the 12th minute. Both teams traded blows and exchanged the lead thereon, but the half ended with them on level terms at 19-19.

It all changed in the final minute of the match as Pawan produced a sublime 4-point SUPER RAID. He forced 3 defenders into self-outs and tagged the 4th as U Mumba was down to 1 man and the scorecard read 45-42 in its favour. Zafardanesh attempted the bonus but was not successful as Telugu Titans inflicted the ALL OUT in the very last raid of the match to restore parity at 45-45.