Dabang Delhi coach exudes optimism ahead of PKL 10 Playoffs; Jaipur beats Gujarat Giants

PANCHKULA: Dabang Delhi KC continued its brilliant form as it finished the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 league stage on a high with a 46-38 victory over Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday.

Speaking about the match, Delhi’s head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar said, “We started the match very well. We made a few mistakes, but Ashu picked up the required points for us. We tried a few new players against Bengaluru Bulls and they played well.”

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik said, “It was great to win our last league stage match. Now, we’ll start practising very hard for the Playoffs. We’ll take a day off and then jump straight into our training sessions.”

Furthermore, Rambir Singh expressed that they have the best side in the tournament, “We’ve played many close games this season. Most of our encounters have been neck-to-neck. We are ready to take on any team in the Playoffs. I feel we have the best team in the league. Hopefully, we will go on to lift the trophy.”

Captain Ashu also said that the team will continue to play freely in the Playoffs, “There’s no pressure on any player. We’ve been asked to think on our feet and back ourselves to make the catches as a raider or defender. We’ll continue to play freely in our upcoming games as well.”

Deshwal’s Super 10 helps Jaipur beat Gujarat Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers picked up its fourth win on the trot as it put up a dominating display to defeat Gujarat Giants 45-36. Arjun Deshwal was once again the star of the show as he stamped his authority with 13 raid points in Jaipur’s final league-stage match, while Parteek Dahiya impressed with 14 raid points.

The defending champion got off to the best of starts as Shubham Shelke and V Ajith Kumar struck with multi-point raids and a fine tackle from Reza Mirbagheri on Rohan Singh led to the 1st ALL OUT in the 3rd minute. This was the fastest ALL OUT of the season and Jaipur had a huge 9-1 lead.

Gujarat did well to fight back and reduce Jaipur to 3 men, but the reigning champion staved off their advances and recovered to inflict yet another ALL OUT in the 16th minute. Arjun ran circles around the Gujarat’s defence before Sumit tackled Deepak Singh to give Jaipur a mammoth lead at 23-10. The Jaipur side ended the half with twice as many points as its opponent as it led 28-14. Deshwal got his 16th Super 10 of the season within minutes of the restart and a rock-solid tackle from Sunil Kumar on Jagdeep saw Jaipur pick up its 3rd ALL OUT and a 19-point lead at 37-18.