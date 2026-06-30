Czech Republic coach Koubek resigns after early World Cup exit

The decision was mutual, Koubek and Czech Football Association head David Trunda said in a statement.

“The coach offered me his position at a personal meeting today and I decided to accept his offer after an open and fair debate,” Trunda said.

Koubek said he was responsible for the poor results at the World Cup, where the Czechs lost to South Korea and Mexico and drew with South Africa. The Czechs finished on the bottom of Group A with one point.

Still, his announcement came as a surprise. After returning from the World Cup, Koubek originally said he was ready to continue as coach and Pavel Nedved, the manager general of Czech teams, suggested Koubek remained the right person for the job.