CWG: Sharmila wins historic gold in para athletics as India shines with multiple medals

Lifters continue dominant run

Weightlifting continued to be India's richest source of medals as 21-year-old Valluri Ajaya Babu clinched silver in the men's 79kg category after a gripping duel with Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad.

The Andhra Pradesh lifter totalled 330kg (149kg snatch and 181kg clean and jerk), narrowly missing the gold by a kilogram after Hidayat finished with a Games record total of 331kg (147kg and 184kg). The duo repeatedly rewrote the Games records during an enthralling clean and jerk contest before the Malaysian sealed victory with his final lift.

Ajaya Babu's silver took India's weightlifting tally to six medals at the Games.

India had already enjoyed a productive day on Monday with Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver in the women's 53kg event and Bindyarani Devi adding a bronze in the 58kg class.

Gyaneshwari produced career-best lifts to total 199kg (88kg and 111kg), finishing behind Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who rewrote the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records with a total of 206kg.

Bindyarani fought hard but had to settle for bronze after finishing with 199kg (87kg and 112kg), while Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal stormed to a record-breaking gold.