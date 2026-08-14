CWG medallists from armed forces perfect blend of soldier, champion: Rajnath

He said this in his interaction with the members of the Indian Army contingent that took part in the Glasgow Games.

"You are the pride of the nation, and not just the pride of the Army," Singh said.

In his address, Singh also commended the strong will power and firm conviction displayed by them in overcoming physical and mental pressure, and making the nation proud at an international sporting event.

Terming their achievement as "extraordinary", he asserted that these sportspersons are a source of inspiration to the people, particularly the youth, as they are a "perfect blend of a soldier and a champion".

The 2026 Commonwealth Games concluded on August 3, with India finishing fourth with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze.

A contingent of 20 Army athletes won 16 medals -- eight gold, seven silver and a bronze.