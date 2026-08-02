CWG: Judoka Ishroop Narang enters bronze medal match

The 19-year-old from Punjab won by waza-ari after her opponent scored two yukos.

Earlier, Ishroop crashed out of gold medal race after losing by Ippon to England's Emma Reid in the quarterfinal. She received two shido penalties while Emma secured two waza-ari scores during the four-minute contest to complete the victory.

The Indian had registered a win by a yuko in the golden score period against Nicole Wood of Scotland in the round of 16 match.