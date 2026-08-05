CWG gold medallist para athlete Dilip Gavit aims to set world records in 100m & 400m

The T47 category is for athletes with upper limb impairments, including unilateral arm amputation or reduced function in one arm, which can affect balance, coordination and running mechanics.

Gavit felt that the competition at the Asian Games would be much tougher.

"I'll be competing in both the 400m and the 100m. The level of competition will be higher. My coach will prepare me accordingly."

Asked how challenging it was to compete in two different events, Gavit said he enjoyed running both without any pressure.

"I usually compete in the 400m, so running the 100m wasn't difficult for me. I just had to sprint. I wasn't under any pressure because I really enjoy the 100m. I just went out, sprinted and had a lot of fun racing," he said.

Gavit dedicated his gold medal to his personal coach, Vaijanath Kale.