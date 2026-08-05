CWG gold medallist Harsh eyes Japan, Georgia training stint ahead of Asian Games

The reigning champion hopes to train in Japan or Georgia ahead of next month's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, aiming to replicate his success on a much bigger stage.

"I want to go to Japan or Georgia. These two countries are ideal for Indian judokas. Along with Japan, Georgia is one of the strongest nations in judo. Training there will be very beneficial for our future preparation. As we prepare for the next level, if we train under coaches who have achieved Olympic glory, we will be able to accomplish what we are aiming for," Harsh told PTI on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony for the judokas here.