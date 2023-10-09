CWC: Netherlands win toss, decides to bowl first against New Zealand

HYDERABAD: Scott Edwards-led Netherlands won the toss and decided to field first against Tom Latham's New Zealand in the sixth ODI World Cup 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. New Zealand are coming into this match after beating England by nine wickets in the inaugural match of the tournament on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are coming into this game after losing against Pakistan by 81 runs on Friday.

While talking during the toss, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham confirmed that Lockie Ferguson has been included in the first eleven in place of James Neesham. "We would've had a bowl, looks like a decent surface. We played a practice game on this wicket last week so happy to put up runs on the board. Was a fantastic performance last game, the bowlers did a fantastic job up front and then Devon and Rachin came out there and played brilliantly. Lockie Ferguson comes in for James Neesham," Tom Latham said.

Scott Edwards said that bowling conditions were better earlier in the day that's why they opted to field first after winning the toss. "We're going to have a bowl first, from the last game it seemed like bowling conditions were better earlier in the day and no real dew factor. Were in a good place. Two changes, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Ryan Klein come in for us," Scott Edwards said at the toss.

New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (Wk/C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Netherlands playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (Wk/C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren. The match between New Zealand and Netherlands will kick off at 2:00 PM IST.