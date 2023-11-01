Begin typing your search...

1 Nov 2023
CWC: Dussen, De Kock power South Africa to 357 against New Zealand


CHENNAI: Quinton De Kock (114) and Rassie van der Dussen (133) have steered the Proteas to a commanding 357 against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune in the 32nd match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The New Zealand bowlers cut a sorry figure, except for Trent Boult all the other bowlers went for too many. Miller's entertaining half century troubled the pacers even after sending back De Kock and Dussen.

However, all is not lost for New Zealand since the score is chaseable and the Kiwis went down only by five runs in the high-scoring encounter against Australia.

