CWC 2023: Stokes fires big taking England to 339 against Netherlands

CHENNAI: Mounting a middle-order resistance, England's Ben Stokes rose to the occasion scoring a ton (108) to take the team to 339 for the loss of nine wickets against Netherlands in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Pune on Wednesday.

Dawid Malan came good with his 87, Chris Woakes (51) stitched an able partnership of 129 with Ben Stokes rescued England team from a collapse.

Netherlands requires 340 to go past England and better its chances to qualify for the Champions Trophy.