Begin typing your search...

CWC 2023: Sri Lanka prevails over Netherlands by five wickets

Aryan Dutt was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 44 of his 10-over quota while grabbing three wickets.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Oct 2023 1:09 PM GMT
CWC 2023: Sri Lanka prevails over Netherlands by five wickets
X

Sadeera Samarawickrama (Photo: Reuters)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Sadeera Samarawickrama's 91 and Pathum Nissanka's 54 guided Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over Netherlands in the league game of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka scored 263 in response to the Men in Orange's 262.

Aryan Dutt was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 44 of his 10-over quota while grabbing three wickets. This win has enabled the Asian country open its account in this edition of the World Cup.

ICC World cupWorld cup 2023Sri Lanka vs NetherlandsSL vs NEDSri LankaNetherlandsWorld cupSadeera SamarawickramaPathum NissankaAryan Dutt
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X