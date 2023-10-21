CWC 2023: Sri Lanka prevails over Netherlands by five wickets

CHENNAI: Sadeera Samarawickrama's 91 and Pathum Nissanka's 54 guided Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over Netherlands in the league game of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka scored 263 in response to the Men in Orange's 262.

Aryan Dutt was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 44 of his 10-over quota while grabbing three wickets. This win has enabled the Asian country open its account in this edition of the World Cup.