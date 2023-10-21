CWC 2023: Sri Lanka desperate for first win against unpredictable Dutch

LUCKNOW: Having caused a major upset, the Netherlands will have a spring in its stride when it takes on a struggling Sri Lanka in the World Cup here on Saturday.

The Netherlands, which stunned South Africa in Dharamsala for its first World Cup win against a Test-playing nation, will be eying an improved show from its top order as it looks for back-to-back victories. The top three Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, and Colin Ackermann have not been able to get the team off to a good start, putting additional pressure on the middle order.

A morale-boosting win over South Africa will provide an extra dose of confidence to the trio ahead of the Sri Lanka clash. Star all-rounder Bas de Leede is doing his bit with the ball but can step up on the batting front.

The performance against the Proteas showed that the Netherlands means business, having set an ambitious target of reaching the semifinals in its first World Cup appearance in 12 years. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has plenty to worry about on the bowling front. It has not been able to produce a collective performance thus far. The Lions have been decent with their batting, having posted 300-plus total in their opening two contests. However, it is Sri Lanka’s bowling that has let it down in the absence of a few injured players.

It would rely on pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who has been its leading wicket-taker in the event so far with seven scalps. He got the ball to swing against Australia at the same venue and would be looking to do the same against the struggling Dutch top-order.

The Lucknow wicket has so far seen the team batting first having the advantage, as the ball has been moving under the lights.

Therefore, if chasing, the Netherlands must be careful against the seam barrage of Madushanka, especially Vikramjit, who has a poor record against the left-arm pacers since last year.

The Dutch will also expect a lot from Roelof van der Merwe, whose orthodox spin bowling can come in handy on this wicket. As for their head to head encounters so far, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have met on five occasions, with the former winning on all instances.

Sri Lanka had beaten it twice in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year including the final after both teams secured their spots for the ongoing World Cup in India.