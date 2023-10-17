CWC 2023: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bowl against Netherlands

DHARAMSHALA: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against Netherlands in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

After easily overcoming challenges from Sri Lanka and Australia, Temba Bavuma's South Africa will try to extend their unbeaten run in the competition against the Netherlands.

The Dutch are a far better team than their results indicate, and they will be eager to prove it in Dharamsala.

Speaking at the time of toss Temba Bavuma said, "We are gonna have a bowl first. Looking at the overcast conditions, it may swing. It's a small ground so it will be difficult to defend. We have to start off well, and be nice and clinical there. We can take the confidence, belief is growing on the ground. Hopefully, we can keep up the performances. One change - Coetzee comes in for Shamsi."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, "We would have bowled first as well but unfortunately, we cannot change that. For us, it is to be sticking to the blueprint and adjust to the conditions. We have Logan coming in for Ryan Klein."

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.