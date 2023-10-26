CWC 2023: Net run-rate going up is great for us, says SL skipper Mendis after win over England

BENGALURU: Following his side's eight-wicket win over England in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis acknowledged that the team's net run rate going up is really great and lauded the senior all-rounder Angelo Matthews for his match-winning performance.

A solid partnership based on half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama and a three-wicket haul by Lahiru Kamara paved the way for Sri Lanka's dominating victory in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"The net run rate going up is great for us. We did really well in the first few overs and then just continued. Everyone did really well today. We have another four games left, I think if we can string more performances together we have a chance of making the semifinals. [Lahiru Kumara] He knows his role, he is our main fast-bowling weapon and he bowled really well to control the game today.

[Angelo Mathews] He has so much experience, he helps so much in the middle overs. He can bat and bowl, and he also enjoys the game. He also knows how to handle pressure situations, so it is good having him around.

The fielding was also excellent today, we need to do the same thing over the next couple of matches," he added. Coming to the match against Sri Lanka, England opted to bat first and were bundled out for 156 runs in just 33.2 overs. Ben Stokes (43), Jonny Bairstow (30) and Dawid Malan (28) put some decent contributions with the bat. Lahiru Kumara (3/35), Angelo Matthews (2/14) and Kasun Rajitha (2/36) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the chase of 157, England did lose two quick wickets to David Willey but fifties from Pathum Nissanka (77*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*) helped them cruise to an eight-wicket win in just 25.4 overs.

Lahiru Kumara was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell. With this loss, England has lost its fourth match in five games and is at the second-last spot in the points table.

Sri Lanka has its second win in five matches and with four points, is now at fifth spot in the table. England is pretty much out of the tournament, especially with in-form teams like India, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia having more games in hand.