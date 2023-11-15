CWC 2023: Players to watch out for in India-New Zealand semifinal clash

MUMBAI: India will be facing New Zealand on Wednesday after maintaining a nine-match winning streak in the league games in ODI World Cup 2023.

The 'Men in Blue' will be booming with confidence as they have moved to the knockout stage of the tournament after securing the top place with 18 points.

Here are the players to keep an eye on during India's upcoming semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



India skipper Rohit Sharma will be in the front to lead the 'Men in Blue' batting line. In the extravagant tournament, the 36-year-old has played a crucial role in helping the host country win matches at the ODI World Cup 2023.

Former India skipper and ace cricketer Virat Kohli is in red-hot form at the tournament. Kohli has already slammed two centuries at the ongoing ODI World Cup and five centuries. In India's previous encounter against the Netherlands, Kohli played a 51-run knock in the first inning and also scalped one wicket.

Shreyas Iyer stayed unbeaten against Netherlands and scored his maiden World Cup century after playing a 128-run knock from 94 balls. Iyer is considered the main player who leads India's middle order. In the upcoming crucial game, he will play a pivotal role for the 'Men in Blue'.

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah is considered the leader of the 'Men in Blue' bowling attack. In the ongoing tournament, Bumrah has taken many important wickets to give an advantage to his side. The 39-year-old pacer has bagged 15 wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023.