CWC 2023: NZ wins toss, opts to bowl first against SA

PUNE: Tom Latham-led New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 32nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Both the Proteas and Kiwis are in great form in the ongoing tournament. Both sides will look forward to clinching a win in today's match to be one step closer to the World Cup semis.

South Africa stand in second place on the ODI World Cup 2023 points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand hold third place.

Speaking at the toss, Tom Latham confirmed that Tim Southee has been included in the playing eleven for Lockie Ferguson against South Africa.

"We are going to bowl, reasonably good surface. Potential dew later on. One change, Tim Southee comes in for Lockie Ferguson. Guys are confident around the group. They have been playing fantastic cricket, going to be a good game today," Latham said.

On the other hand, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said that they were looking to bowl first as well.

"We were looking to bowl first as well. The pitch looks a bit dry, could skid on later under lights. Kagiso Rabada comes in for Shamsi. We want to run with the momentum. Was not our clinical display last game but it was important to get those key moments to cross the line," Bavuma said.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (Wk/C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.