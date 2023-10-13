Begin typing your search...

CWC 2023: New Zealand wins the toss and opts to field against Bangladesh

New Zealand won the toss and chose to field against Bangladesh

13 Oct 2023 8:09 AM GMT
CWC 2023: New Zealand wins the toss and opts to field against Bangladesh
Visuals from the toss (X)
CHENNAI: New Zealand won the toss and chose to field against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

PLAYING XI :

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

Bangladesh : Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah

