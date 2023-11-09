CWC 2023: New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bowl against Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: New Zealand has won the toss and has opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said the inclement weather is the reason he is going with the ball. He said he wants to make full use of the condition. His Sri Lankan counterpart Kusal Mendis too wanted to bowl but said the team would look to play good cricket and put a good total on the board.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult