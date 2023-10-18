CWC 2023: Kiwis thrash Afghanistan for a 149-run win

CHENNAI: New Zealand's winning streak continues and its chances to qualify for the next stage in the Cricket World Cup is bright as the team trounced Afghanistan by 149 runs at Chennai on Wednesday.

New Zealand made 288 courtesy Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham's classy fifties. Afghanistan lost steam after Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan was at 97 for the loss of three wickets). Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets each.