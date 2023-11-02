CWC 2023: Indian pacers pulverise Sri Lanka for a 302-run win, storms into semis

CHENNAI: Indian pacers bowled some exceptional spells to dismiss Sri Lanka for 55 runs to take the match by 302 runs at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Siraj and Shami swung too well leaving the Lankan batters clueless. Siraj gave 16 runs, taking 3 wickets in 7 overs and Shami scalped a fifer for 18 runs in 5 overs.

The Sri Lankan batting line-up, with five ducks, heaved not to get bowled out for the lowest world cup score (Canada - 36 vs Sri Lanka in 2003 World Cup), summing up the evening for the island nation.

With this huge win, India has climbed to the top of the points table and became the first country to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.