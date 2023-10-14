CWC 2023: Indian bowlers restrict Pakistan to 191

CHENNAI: Indian bowlers were on song at Ahmedabad as the Men in Blue bowl out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs in the World Cup match on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav rattled the Pakistani middle order. Pakistan at one point was cruising at 155 for 2, then it came crashing down losing eight wickets for just 36 runs.

Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Yadav and Jadeja shared the spoils with two wickets apiece. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers conceding 19 in seven overs, including a maiden, and two wickets.

Pakistani middle and lower order cut a sorry figure, with none, except Hasan Ali (12) making double-digit scores. India requires 192 in 50 overs to outclass Pakistan in the World Cup league stage encounter.

Brief scores: 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/50, Kuldeep Yadav 2/35, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38) vs India.