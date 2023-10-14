CWC 2023: India wins the toss and elects to field against Pakistan

CHENNAI: India has won the toss and has opted to bowl first in the high-octane clash against rival Pakistan on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Winning the toss, Rohit said that the track looked good and it wouldn't change much, and there could be a due factor which will help with the chase. The million dollar question of Shubman Gill's inclusion was answered by Rohit as Gill will play in the place of Ishan Kishan.

The marquee match has set tongues wagging with the warm up match between both the sides, scheduled ahead of the tournament, getting washed out. Both India and Pakistan face each other fresh after gaining some thumping victories.

With both the sides in prime form, this weekend clash promises to be a treat for cricket lovers.



