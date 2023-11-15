CWC 2023: India team arrives at Wankhede ahead of electrifying semi-final clash against NZ

MUMBAI: The Indian team have arrived at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand, The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament so far after playing nine games, while, the Kiwis after enjoying a brilliant start to the tournament left it late to qualify for the final four stage.

India will be looking to avoid a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final when the Blackcaps knocked them out of the tournament after they stayed unbeaten in the group stage.

India produced a top-notch performance against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium against Sri Lanka as they registered a comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka, restricting them for a score of just 55.

Fans who have been praying for India's victory will hope for a similar performance, especially from the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli who is India's stalwart batter will be keen to score his 50th ODI ton to surpass iconic Sachin Tendulkar at his home ground. He levelled Sachin's tally against South Africa earlier in the tournament.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.