CWC 2023: "India is a stronger side": Ravi Shastri ahead of India-Pakistan match

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the most awaited match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri picked India as the favourites in the high-voltage match.

While speaking in an ICC podcast, former India coach Ravi Shastri claimed that Shaheen Afridi against the Indian openers will be a challenge and whoever wins it will go a long way in controlling the most anticipated game.

"I think Shaheen Shah Afridi against the Indian opener, that's going to be a challenge and whoever wins the challenge will go a long way in dictating terms in the game," Ravi Shastri said.

When asked about some epic moments of the India-Pakistan clash Shastri has seen as a commentator, the 61-year-old said that Sachin Tendulkar's uppercut against Shoaib Akhtar was one of the best moments he has experienced as a commentator.

"Sachin Tendulkar's uppercut against Shoaib Akhtar because of pressure match played at the centurion. It is probably one of the finest innings I have seen Sachin play. I have seen most of his hundreds and he got plenty of that but that innings under pressure chasing a big score in a crucial contest, I think it was simply magnificent," Shastri added.

Shastri was asked whether the teams will feel more pressure since they both don't play much often in international cricket, he replied that there will be pressure on the Men in Blue but they will get an upper on the game since they will be playing in front of their home crowd. "In our playing days, we used to play against Pakistan almost regularly and it doesn't happen so much now. So, people have big expectations.

As a player, you look forward to the contest. So the pressure will be there but playing at home, just seeing man for man, I think India is a stronger side and they start off as favourites," Shastri concluded.

The last time India faced Pakistan was in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four when the Men in Blue clinched a 228-run win after Virat Kohli and Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played a stunning knock of 122 and 111 runs respectively. The match between Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam's Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 will kick off at 2:00 PM IST.