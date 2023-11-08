CWC 2023: England wins the toss, opts to bat against Netherlands

CHENNAI: England has won the toss and has chose to bat first in the bottom-table clast against Netherlands in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

Winning the toss, Jos Buttler said he would bat first since the surface looks good saying that there is a huge room for improvement, adding that the team is desperate to do things right. Netherlands' Scott Edwards said that they need to play good cricket and he is proud of the way the team has played so far.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides -

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren