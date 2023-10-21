CWC 2023: England wins the toss and opts to field against South Africa; Bavuma out

CHENNAI: England has won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the league match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Three changes have been made in the England side. Gus Atkinson, Ben Stokes and David Willey are in the side. While Reeza Hendricks comes in the place of Temba Bavuma, and Aiden Markram will lead the side.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley